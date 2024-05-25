(Video) ‘I’m sure it will be…’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold has given his verdict on Arne Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold has voiced his confidence that Liverpool have made the right appointment in hiring Arne Slot as the club’s new head coach.

The 45-year-old takes over the reins from Jurgen Klopp after the German ended his glorious managerial reign at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Sky Sports asked the Reds’ vice-captain for his reaction to the Dutchman’s appointment when speaking to him at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

When asked if he envisages a ‘smooth transition’, Trent replied: “I hope so; that’s all you can hope. I have trust in the club and who we’ve appointed, so as a player that’s all you can ask for is to have trust in what the higher-ups have brought in, and I’m sure it will be a smooth transition.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Admittely the 25-year-old was never likely to say anything remotely critical in public about his new boss, but he and his teammates can take heart from the testimony of Feyenoord captain Gernot Trauner, who played under Slot more than 100 times and declared that the new head coach ‘could be a perfect fit’ for Liverpool.

Michael Edwards’ track record for recruitment is virtually unparalleled, so Reds fans can have plenty of faith in the CEO of Football’s decision to bring in the Dutchman as Klopp’s replacement. Let’s hope it proves to be another masterclass from the 44-year-old.

You can view Trent’s comments below, via @SkySportsNews on X: