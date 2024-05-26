Liverpool dud who only played 13 minutes could now sign for Everton – report

Arthur Melo enjoyed a less than satisfactory Liverpool career, brief as it was in a season-long loan spell in 2022/23.

The Brazilian featured only once for the senior side – in a 13-minute Champions League cameo defeat against Napoli – amidst undertaking surgery for a serious injury.

Premier League interest has since resurfaced after featuring 33 times in the Serie A this term with Fiorentina, with both Everton and West Ham reportedly having conducted ‘surveys’.

“Arthur will return to Juventus who in 2020 valued him at over 80 million in the exchange with Pjanic, who ended up at Barcelona: his fate will be decided by Thiago Motta, but it is unlikely that he will be able to stay in Turin where, thanks to the one-year extension signed last year summer, he has a contract until 2026,” Andrea Ramazzotti reported for Gazzetta.it.

“A Napoli hypothesis could arise for him, both in the event of Lobotka’s departure and in the event of his stay under Vesuvius, but there have also been surveys from Everton and West Ham.

“Arthur was loaned to Liverpool in 2022-23, but he never played in the Premier League due to a thigh injury that kept him out for several months.”

The 27-year-old registered six goal contributions in the Italian top-flight this campaign.

A shame it didn’t work out at Liverpool

You can forgive us for rolling our eyes at Melo’s remarkable availability levels for Fiorentina after being ravaged by injury whilst on loan in Merseyside.

It’s of course entirely down to the midfielder’s ill fortune, though it was particularly frustrating in light of declining performance levels from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

A return to form in Italy, however, may yet earn Arthur a second shot at life in the Premier League.

We wish him well in that event!

