Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing about to get clearer after planned director meeting

Fabrizio Romano now reports that clarity over Liverpool’s reported interest in Teun Koopmeiners will come after Arne Slot’s meeting with the club’s directors.

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with the Dutch head coach’s former player at AZ Alkmaar in recent months.

This follows one claim from Matteo Moretto that Atalanta may be prepared to sanction the midfielder’s exit this summer.

“We’re seeing more links with Liverpool, but I’m still told he’s a priority target for Juventus this summer. Juve are working on it. Let’s see what happens at Liverpool but my information is that there is nothing concrete so far, we will see as soon as Arne Slot meets with the club’s new directors,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

The Europa League winner has been with the Serie A outfit since 2021.

Outside of Liverpool’s preferred age profile

A quick glance at the age profile of last summer’s incomings tells you pretty much everything you need to know about our preferred transfer policy.

Barring Wataru Endo (30 at the time), Liverpool landed three players under the age of 25: Alexis Mac Allister (24), Dominik Szoboszlai (22) and Ryan Gravenberch (21).

At 26 years of age, perhaps an exception could be made for Koopmeiners if Slot particularly desires a reunion.

Though, given our need for a world-class operator in the No.6 role, there’s probably not room in the squad for a man of the Dutchman’s talents.

