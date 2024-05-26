Hansi Flick now looking at ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player he’s worked with before as potential new Barcelona assistant – report

Hansi Flick is looking to bring a further familiar face with him to Barcelona as he replaces outgoing boss Xavi Hernandez this summer.

Spanish outlet AS now claims the German tactician is taking a firm look at Thiago Alcantara (33) ahead of the Spanish international’s planned exit from Liverpool.

The former Barca and Bayern Munich star’s contract is set to expire this summer, and his prior experience playing under the 59-year-old in Bavaria would surely count in his favour.

A return to where it all began

Back to the club, potentially, that gave our technically gifted midfielder his first taste of senior club football.

It would make sense in a number of ways for Thiago (once described as unbelievable by Nat Phillips, via liverpoolfc.com) to return to Catalonia this summer, if he so desires.

Despite suffering a raft of injuries during his time in Merseyside, there’s no question that the 33-year-old’s playing career is far from finished.

Perhaps then a player/coach role would suit the former Bayern star should he opt to join Flick at the Spotify Camp Nou.

