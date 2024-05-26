What Ben Jacobs is now hearing about Liverpool & Levi Colwill ahead of summer window

Levi Colwill and Liverpool were something of an item in transfer rumours populating the internet last summer.

Any hopes of such links being revitalised in the upcoming window, however, may have to be dashed following Ben Jacobs’ update for 90min.

The CaughtOffside columnist now reports that a move for the Englishman (once the window opens on June 14) ‘isn’t likely to be feasible’.

“Centre-back wise, strong interest remains in Tah’s Bundesliga adversary, Willian Pacho, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, and Liverpool continue to admire Levi Colwill from afar. They recognise, however, that a move for the 21-year-old isn’t likely to be feasible this summer,” the journalist wrote.

The Merseysiders remain interested in landing a new centre-half regardless following the exit of Joel Matip.

Levi Colwill is monstrous

You only need take one look at where Colwill ranks for aerial duels to determine how intriguing an option he would be in the market for Liverpool.

The 21-year-old ranks in the 96th percentile (compared to Virgil van Dijk’s 98th percentile) for aerials won, according to FBref.

He’s still somewhat short (66.8%) of our Dutchman’s average win rate for aerial duels of 76%. That said, these are very promising signs for a young centre-half.

You won’t get aerial dominance from Pacho

Willian Pacho ranks in the 29th percentile for aerials won and has an average win rate of 56.3%.

Admittedly, what you’re probably getting is more of a Matip replacement judging by his statistical profile.

The Frankfurt man appears confident moving the ball forward (ranking in the 82nd percentile for successful take-ons), whilst also completing more progressive passes than his Chelsea counterpart.

