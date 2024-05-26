Closely watching: Liverpool believe they can now sign ‘elite talent’ Fabrizio Romano raved about

Fabrizio Romano once described Johan Bakayoko as an ‘elite talent’ after catching the eye in PSV’s Champions League clash against Arsenal.

“It was an impressive performance from Johan Bakayoko against Arsenal last night and I’m not surprised, honestly, because he’s an elite talent,” the Italian told CaughtOffside five months ago.

Supporters were informed at the time that Brentford were seriously interested in the 21-year-old’s services, though the Belgian had opted to stay put to play in the Champions League.

Things have since developed on the transfer front. Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider reports that right-sided winger has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now.

The Merseysiders are, in fact, seriously considering the footballer as a long-term Mo Salah sucessor.

Is Bakayoko Liverpool’s Salah replacement?

In an ideal world, we want to see our Egyptian King do more than run down his contract.

There’s a distinct possibility that the 31-year-old extends his current terms beyond 2025. Doing so would allow us to enjoy more of his peak years on Merseyside whilst also slowly embedding in his potential successor.

In terms of raw potential, we can’t deny that Bakayoko would represent a seriously exciting option.

He ranks highly for creative output, registers plenty of touches in the opposing box and is very competent in taking on a man, according to FBref.

