‘Strong interest’: Liverpool’s next signing could be 22-y/o defender as £110m truth emerges – report

Liverpool’s interest in Willian Pacho remains ‘strong’, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The CaughtOffside columnist reported for 90min that the Frankfurt centre-half is appreciated ahead of the opening of the summer window.

The Merseysiders are understood to have serious cash available to spend following their failed attempt at signing now-Chelsea man Moises Caicedo in the prior summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Transfer groundwork mostly laid out after Liverpool chief scout jets off to Brazil – report

READ MORE: Liverpool already rule out signing ‘incredible’ player for Arne Slot – he’s ‘too expensive’

Where should Liverpool spend the bulk of their money?

The big question is how much exactly a ‘good chunk of money’ represents.

Also, hypothetically, if we’re talking in the region of £150m (give or take a few), how should the funds available be distributed?

A great deal of criticism has been levelled at our wasteful forwards this term, with the likes of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez perhaps playing central roles in this narrative.

There remains a couple of big questions too over whether we’ll be seeing either our Egyptian international or Luis Diaz in 2024/25 amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Don’t forget either that the departure of superb (if somewhat injury-prone) servant Joel Matip leaves us a man short in the heart of the backline.

Likewise, there may be some serious temptation to shell out a mega fee on a world-class No.6. That is, of course, if one were even to be identified this summer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!