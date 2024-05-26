Monstrous 21-goal winger on Liverpool’s radar could get a lot cheaper

Liverpool remain reportedly keen on bolstering their forward options this summer.

This follows a season’s worth of criticism for the Reds’ current crop of attacking talent and their apparent profligacy in front of goal.

One solution the Merseysiders’ decision-makers have in mind is Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman could become a particularly ideal transfer option should the Whites fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

“Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville could be the subject of a summer approach, particularly if the club fail to beat Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final,” Ben Jacobs reported for 90min.

“The Dutch Under-21 international has enjoyed a fine season at Elland Road, scoring 20 goals to help Daniel Farke’s side have a chance of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He is primarily a right-footed left winger but is versatile enough to play on the opposite flank – a trait that Liverpool have often liked in forwards.”

The left-sided winger has amassed 31 goal contributions (21 goals, 10 assists) in 48 games as Daniel Farke’s men secured a playoff place in 2023/24’s edition of the Championship.

Should Liverpool be interested in Summerville?

It’s a considerable leap up to the Premier League, but it’s worth noting that Summerville isn’t a stranger to the challenges of English top-flight football.

Presuming that the 22-year-old could take his Championship form with him to the Premier League, Liverpool could have quite the signing on their hands.

Summerville in action in the playoff final – (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Statistically speaking, the forward is one of the most intriguing young forwards on the market. He boasts a non-penalty xG and xAG that ranks in the 88th and 92nd percentiles respectively.

Summerville takes an attractive number of touches in the opposing box (96th percentile) and, rather intriguingly, bears a similar statistical profile to another reported Liverpool target in Johan Bakayoko.

If we’re looking for a potentially affordable forward signing with plenty of potential to realise (and who could also feasibly hit the ground running), the Leeds star would be a far from awful choice.

As things stand in the playoff final

Leeds United currently take on Southampton for the glory of promotion to England’s top-flight.

The Saints, as things currently stand, lead their opponents 1-0 at Wembley.

Presuming that Russell Martin’s men can hold on for a victory, Richard Hughes’ life may be about to be made a lot easier as far as negotiating a suitable transfer fee for Summerville is concerned!

