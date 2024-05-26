Monstrous 21-goal winger on Liverpool’s radar could get a lot cheaper

Liverpool remain reportedly keen on bolstering their forward options this summer.

This follows a season’s worth of criticism for the Reds’ current crop of attacking talent and their apparent profligacy in front of goal.

One solution the Merseysiders’ decision-makers have in mind is Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman could become a particularly ideal transfer option should the Whites fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

“Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville could be the subject of a summer approach, particularly if the club fail to beat Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final,” Ben Jacobs reported for 90min.

“The Dutch Under-21 international has enjoyed a fine season at Elland Road, scoring 20 goals to help Daniel Farke’s side have a chance of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. He is primarily a right-footed left winger but is versatile enough to play on the opposite flank – a trait that Liverpool have often liked in forwards.”

The left-sided winger has amassed 31 goal contributions (21 goals, 10 assists) in 48 games as Daniel Farke’s men secured a playoff place in 2023/24’s edition of the Championship.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Ben Jacobs is now hearing about Liverpool & Levi Colwill ahead of summer window

READ MORE: ‘Strong interest’: Liverpool’s next signing could be 22-y/o defender as £110m truth emerges – report

Should Liverpool be interested in Summerville?

It’s a considerable leap up to the Premier League, but it’s worth noting that Summerville isn’t a stranger to the challenges of English top-flight football.

Presuming that the 22-year-old could take his Championship form with him to the Premier League, Liverpool could have quite the signing on their hands.

Statistically speaking, the forward is one of the most intriguing young forwards on the market. He boasts a non-penalty xG and xAG that ranks in the 88th and 92nd percentiles respectively.

Summerville takes an attractive number of touches in the opposing box (96th percentile) and, rather intriguingly, bears a similar statistical profile to another reported Liverpool target in Johan Bakayoko.

If we’re looking for a potentially affordable forward signing with plenty of potential to realise (and who could also feasibly hit the ground running), the Leeds star would be a far from awful choice.

As things stand in the playoff final

Leeds United currently take on Southampton for the glory of promotion to England’s top-flight.

The Saints, as things currently stand, lead their opponents 1-0 at Wembley.

Presuming that Russell Martin’s men can hold on for a victory, Richard Hughes’ life may be about to be made a lot easier as far as negotiating a suitable transfer fee for Summerville is concerned!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!