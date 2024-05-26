Transfer groundwork mostly laid out after Liverpool chief scout jets off to Brazil – report

Arne Slot may already have his incomings this summer taken care of him in his first year as Liverpool boss.

Richard Hughes and Co. have been hard at work on laying out the groundwork for the upcoming transfer window.

Chief Reds scout Barry Hunter has already paid a visit to Brazil to establish whether there any intriguing ‘young prospects’ that may pique the club’s interest.

The Merseysiders were previously thought to be interested in Fluminense’s Andre , though speculation has since grown cold.

South America proving as bountiful as ever

Real Madrid’s Endrick signing – not to mention Chelsea’s recent acquisition of Estevao Willian – proves that the South American market remains a serious transfer battleground for top European outfits.

With it being difficult to identify an obvious option for the holding six position, perhaps some solution can be sourced here.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic remains a highly exciting prospect for the future, though hardly a footballer we should be saddling with immense pressure this early in his Anfield career.

