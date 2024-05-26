(Video) What Virgil van Dijk has now said about incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Virgil van Dijk continues to take his leadership role at Liverpool Football Club very seriously ahead of Arne Slot’s arrival.

The Dutch head coach begins work officially on June 1 and his skipper is already rallying the troops to the cause. The No.4 insisted he remains fully supportive of his side’s decision to appoint his compatriot, formerly of Feyenoord, to the role of head coach following Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure.

We too are looking forward to getting stuck in with the new Premier League season after the Euros, Virgil!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: