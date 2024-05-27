(Video) ‘Crazy’, ‘Beautiful’ – Ex-Arsenal striker summarises his experiences of playing at Anfield

One man who counts Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid among his CV has cited Anfield as his favourite away venue.

Emmanuel Adebayor played against Liverpool on Merseyside seven times with four different clubs, and despite never being on the winning team in L4 (Transfermarkt), he still has nothing but wholesome praise for his experiences of the stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 40-year-old said: “The atmosphere is crazy. It’s so loud and you can tell the fans are behind their team. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is beautiful.”

Adebayor did have the honour of playing (and scoring) at Anfield on a famous European night which didn’t have a happy ending for him, namely Arsenal’s 4-2 defeat in a classic Champions League quarter-final in 2008.

Even though Jurgen Klopp called out the less than raucous atmosphere at the venue after the Carabao Cup win over West Ham towards the backend of 2023, it’s a stadium like no other when the occasion demands it and the Kop is in the fullest of voice.

You can view Adebayor’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: