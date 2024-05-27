(Video) Ibrahima Konate presents young fan with a gift to cherish in heartwarming clip

Ibrahima Konate made one young supporter’s day by giving him a present to cherish recently.

The Liverpool defender hosted an Instagram live video featuring him at a caged concrete football pitch/basketball court, where participants were indulging in the ‘crossbar challenge’, a staple of Sky Sports’ Soccer AM in its pomp.

Albeit from a much shorter distance than the professionals, one youngster completed the feat and was duly raised aloft in celebration by the France international, who then presented him with an LFC shirt with his name and number on the back.

The crossbar challenge winner appeared humbled by the gesture before trying on the Konate jersey, receiving a round of applause from those present.

We’re sure that he’ll always treasure the gift from the charismatic Frenchman, who appeared to be in good spirits ahead of his participation at Euro 2024 next month.

You can view the footage of Konate and the youngster below, originating from ibrahimakonate on Instagram Live and shared via @NaiiLFC on X: