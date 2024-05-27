Journalist outlines Liverpool’s expected stance as Premier League clubs face pivotal decision

Liverpool and the 19 other Premier League clubs will soon face a potentially pivotal decision, and one reliable reporter has hinted at the Reds’ likely stance on the matter.

A motion to discontinue the use of VAR has been tabled by Wolves ahead of the top flight’s AGM on 6 June, and it needs 14 votes in favour in order to pass.

Reporting for GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs has indicated that the Anfield club are expected to vote against the proposal to scrap the technology, with Arsenal and Chelsea among those who are set to take a similar stance.

However, even those who are likely to reject the motion would welcome it as an opportunity to prompt a deeper discussion on how best to amend VAR so that it works more effectively.

After a season which saw Luis Diaz’s legitimate goal against Tottenham ruled offside due to a communicative error, and penalties not given for a blatant Martin Odegaard handball and a high tackle by Jeremy Doku on Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool would have every reason to want VAR consigned to the scrapheap.

However, thinking back to the pleas for such technology to be introduced prior to its 2019 debut in the Premier League, binning it altogether doesn’t seem particularly favourable either.

Wolves’ statement to justify the motion highlighted a survey in which the majority of respondents felt that VAR calls take too long, and also that they want to hear discussions on a decision in realtime, rather than merely as part of a carefully packaged excerpt from Howard Webb and his cronies.

Those are two aspects that we’d very much like to see rectified. If it takes the officials any longer than 45 seconds to decide on an incident, then there’s no ‘clear and obvious’ error. Also, why should there be a veil of secrecy over the process leading up to a major decision being made?

We share Liverpool’s reported stance in favour of retaining VAR, but with essential modifications so that it’s less likely to infuriate football fans in this country (and around the world) – provided, of course, that the officials in Stockley Park up their game accordingly.

