Liverpool set to revive interest in Europa League winner; £40m could be enough to seal the deal

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are expected to revive their interest in one midfielder with whom they were linked earlier this year.

Tuttosport have claimed (via Tutto Atalanta) that the Reds are keen on Ederson, who along with fellow Anfield target Teun Koopmeiners was part of Atalanta’s Europa League-winning line-up last week.

LFC are set to instigate an ‘assault’ on the Nerazzurri to try and land the Brazilian, whose valuation comes in at £38m-£42m (Calciomercato) and who was the subject of reported interest from Merseyside in January.

Should Liverpool prioritise the 24-year-old over his Dutch teammate at the Gewiss Stadium, that could leave Juventus free to pounce for the latter.

READ MORE: ‘It is a shame…’ – Darwin Nunez voices one regret after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool ‘have been scouting’ teenage gem; he’s ‘one to watch’ this summer

Ademola Lookman naturally grabbed the headlines after his Europa League final hat-trick in Dublin, but Ederson was an unsung hero of Atalanta’s triumph in the Irish capital.

As per Sofascore, the Brazilian won eight duels, completed 100% of his dribbles, landed one shot on target, recorded five accurate long balls and made two tackles and two interceptions as German double winners Bayer Leverkusen were emphatically put to the sword.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

A return of seven goals from 52 appearances this season for the 24-year-old is decent for a central midfielder who sometimes plays as a number 6 – indeed, he features in the 87th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year (FBref).

Admittedly he doesn’t stand out as a world-beater when looking at other relevant underlying metrics (FBref), but Ederson still appears to be a dependable, well-rounded midfield operator who carries some bit of a goal threat.

Whether Liverpool will move for him or Koopmeiners over the summer remains to be seen, but it’s fair to say that either of them would seem like an astute addition to Arne Slot’s squad over the coming months.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!