‘It is a shame…’ – Darwin Nunez voices one regret after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure

Darwin Nunez has spoken of one regret that he has from the end of Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager.

The German signed off from Anfield with a 2-0 win over Wolves last week as the Reds finished third in the Premier League, with just the Carabao Cup to show from what at one stage was looking like a potential quadruple of trophies in the making.

Speaking to Uruguayan outlet Polideportivo, the 24-year-old said (translated from Spanish): “We were all a little shocked by Klopp’s departure; no-one expected it. It is a shame that he is leaving.

“I personally would like him to leave in a big way, winning things, and it didn’t happen that way. It’s also a shame for the players. I wish him the best in the world.”

Although Liverpool’s final season under Klopp eventually fizzled out once the league title was beyond reach, it’s still been a solid campaign to give Arne Slot a very promising platform on which to build as he now takes the reins.

Nunez only came in for the final two years of the German’s tenure, with the aforementioned Carabao Cup triumph his solitary trophy from his time at Anfield so far, although there’ll hopefully be a few more to come before the Uruguayan leaves.

What’s also apparent from his comments above is that, contrary to a recent school of thought that he’d fallen out with Klopp because he didn’t clap the manager during the post-match presentations last week, the 24-year-old has the utmost respect for his former boss.

There was also plenty of discourse about the striker deleting Liverpool-related Instagram photos earlier this month, although he’s since addressed that by admitting that he struggled to deal with personal criticism from some quarters.

Despite finishing the season on a low ebb, with just one goal in his last 11 Premier League matches as he often had to rely on substitute appearances, hopefully Nunez will come back to his club in late July reinvigorated and ready for a fresh start under Slot.

