Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool ‘have been scouting’ teenage gem; he’s ‘one to watch’ this summer

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update regarding Liverpool’s interest in one the most highly coveted teenagers in European football.

Leny Yoro has no shortage of admirers from elite clubs across the continent, with L’Equipe claiming in recent days that the Reds are involved in the chase for his signature alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian transfer reporter imparted his latest information on the 18-year-old.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Romano wrote: “One of the top young centre-backs in Europe right now and one to watch on the market is Leny Yoro of Lille. I’ve reported on his future before, with a lot of interest, a lot of clubs scouting him, and now we’re seeing more reports and links about strong interest from Liverpool.

“As I’ve mentioned previously, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are absolutely in the race for Yoro. It’s also the case that Liverpool have been scouting him, but at the moment the situation is really based on what kind of price Lille will ask for – all clubs are basically waiting for that.

“Liverpool could strengthen at centre-back this summer, as I’ve reported before, but let’s see if this scouting and monitoring of Yoro turns into anything more concrete. For now, it’s just normal scouting of a top talent, and my understanding is that PSG and Real Madrid are very much in the race for his signature.”

READ MORE: (Video) What Virgil van Dijk has now said about incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot

READ MORE: Closely watching: Liverpool believe they can now sign ‘elite talent’ Fabrizio Romano raved about

Although Romano’s update is a restrained one which doesn’t go beyond ‘normal scouting’ of the player, his declaration that Liverpool are involved – on top of existing reports to that effect – gives further credence to the Reds’ links with Yoro.

L’Equipe also claimed that the 18-year-old has said his goodbyes at Lille, a strong suggestion that he’ll be on the move this summer, but his destination is anyone’s guess at the moment.

If LFC were to win the race for the teenager, it’d leave Arne Slot with an enviable pick of centre-back options, with the French starlet being added to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg.

Yoro’s prospective arrival could yet have a significant bearing on the 22-year-old Dutchman, who returns to Liverpool much the richer for a full season as a Bundesliga regular on loan at Mainz but potentially facing a lengthy queue of defenders ahead of him at Anfield.

As Romano says, the asking price that Lille specify could drastically alter the picture on their centre-back gem, depending on which clubs would be able to afford the Ligue 1 side’s valuation. It’s early days yet in what looks like being one of the most pronounced transfer stories of the summer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!