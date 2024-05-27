Liverpool’s first arrival of the Arne Slot era is confirmed as 32y/o bound for Anfield

A week on from Arne Slot being announced as Liverpool’s new head coach, the first arrival of the Dutchman’s tenure at Anfield has been confirmed on Monday.

As revealed by the Claes Agency on LinkedIn, their client Ruben Peeters will take up the role of First Team Lead Physical Performance Coach with the Reds, mirroring the 45-year-old in departing Feyenoord for Merseyside.

The 32-year-old’s addition to the payroll at LFC suggests that he’ll be a replacement for Andreas Kornmayer (head of fitness and conditioning) and Andreas Schlumberger (head of recovery and performance), both of whom were among a number of staff who left at the end of the 2023/24 season.

With Jurgen Klopp leading a series of departures from the backroom team at Liverpool, and Peeters now coming in after Slot (Sipke Hulshoff is expected to join as assistant coach), a summer of major transition at Anfield is taking shape.

Despite only being 32, the Belgian has already worked at first-team level with Genk (one of the biggest clubs in his homeland) and Feyenoord, so he arrives on Merseyside with a wealth of elite experience.

LFC are still on the lookout for a set-piece coach, a strength and conditioning lead, and a first-team physio, with a few more important appointments to be made over the coming weeks and months.

The composition of the backroom team by the end of 2024 is set to look markedly different from what it had been at the start of this year, and hopefully the transition from one regime to the next will be as smooth as possible.

We wish Peeters the best of luck in his new role at Anfield, and we’re confident that he’ll prove to be a highly astute addition at the club.

