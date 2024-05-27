‘Finished…’ – Manager concedes that Liverpool target might not play for his current club again

The manager of one reported Liverpool transfer target is unsure whether or not the player in question will feature for his current club again.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail claimed that the Reds are interested in a potential summer swoop for Alex McCarthy, who’s now out of contract at Southampton after helping them to earn an instant return to the Premier League following Sunday’s Championship play-off final win over Leeds.

Saints boss Russell Martin is now hoping to secure a new deal for the goalkeeper, if the 34-year-old can be tempted into staying put at St Mary’s.

He said (via Southern Daily Echo): “Big Al, I guess I’m a bit of an idiot for not playing a bit sooner but I think we have such a brilliant goalkeeping department here with Gavin [Bazunu] and Joe [Lumley] as well.

“I’m so pleased for Al that it finished in this way. As I said, maybe it was meant to happen that he came into the team at some point.

“He’s been immense since he came in so we’ll try and keep Al as well and we’ll keep our fingers crossed. It’s my job now to try and squeeze more money out of Phil [Parsons, CEO] and the board and everyone and see where it takes us.”

McCarthy played a significant role in Southampton’s Wembley triumph yesterday, with two saves and two punched clearances to keep Leeds at bay in a tense 1-0 victory (Sofascore).

It was only after Bazunu suffered a serious injury in mid-April that the 34-year-old was thrust into the Saints’ line-up, but he drew upon all of his experience to help a young team achieve promotion, putting in some massive performances in the play-offs.

It’s no surprise that Russell wants to keep the veteran stopper at St Mary’s, but Liverpool will surely be attentive to the situation so that they can be ready to pounce if the ex-Crystal Palace goalkeeper isn’t persuaded to remain on the south coast.

McCarthy could be an ideal replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher if the Irishman leaves this summer, filling one of the homegrown berths in the Reds’ squad and, as it stands, available on a free transfer.

If Southampton are unable to convince the 34-year-old to stay put, it’s definitely a situation that LFC should seek to exploit.

