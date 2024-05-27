(Video) Virgil van Dijk inadvertently taunts four Liverpool teammates with savage putdown

Virgil van Dijk inadvertently trolled four of his Liverpool teammates with a stinging reply to one question over the weekend.

The Reds captain enjoyed some downtime at the Monaco Grand Prix, which Trent Alexander-Arnold also attended, when he took a moment to speak with Sky Sports.

The reporter spoke to the 32-year-old about Euro 2024, in which he’ll represent Netherlands, and it was put to our number 4 that ‘England are favourites’ for the tournament.

Van Dijk’s brilliant response to that leading question was ‘Are they?’, with the interviewer trying to cover himself by pointing out that ‘the bookies think so’.

The Liverpool skipper followed up by saying that the Three Lions ‘have a very good team and squad’, with the provisional 33-player pick containing four of his Anfield teammates in Trent, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah.

We imagine that quartet might have a thing or two to say back to Virgil after that instinctive putdown towards England!

You can view the clip with Van Dijk below, via skysports on Instagram: