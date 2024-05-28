(Video) Ex-Man City striker names Anfield as greatest away ground he has played at

Liverpool and Manchester City fans don’t have the greatest relationship but it seems clear that one former player has a lot of respect for the Reds.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Emmanuel Adebayor stated: “The atmosphere is crazy! It’s so loud. You can tell the fans are behind their team. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is beautiful.”

It’s a glowing reference from a player who has also represented Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before.

When there’s an easy chance to praise a former employer but Anfield still comes out on top, it shows how great we are.

You can watch Adebayor’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"The atmosphere is crazy! It's so loud. You can tell the fans are behind their team. 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is beautiful" 🔊 Emmanuel Adebayor names Anfield as the GREATEST away ground he has played at 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/mCQlTBkUnu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 27, 2024

