(Video) Ex-Man City striker names Anfield as greatest away ground he has played at

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool and Manchester City fans don’t have the greatest relationship but it seems clear that one former player has a lot of respect for the Reds.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Emmanuel Adebayor stated: “The atmosphere is crazy! It’s so loud. You can tell the fans are behind their team. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is beautiful.”

READ MORE: (Video) Rooney’s selection of worst thing about city of Liverpool won’t surprise anyone

It’s a glowing reference from a player who has also represented Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before.

When there’s an easy chance to praise a former employer but Anfield still comes out on top, it shows how great we are.

You can watch Adebayor’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

#Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️

More Stories Anfield Emmanuel Adebayor Liverpool Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *