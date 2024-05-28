(Image) Firmino copies Mo Salah with bold new look in Saudi Arabia

Mo Salah shocked the world when he revealed his newly shaved head and now Bobby Firmino has followed suit with his change.

Taking to Instagram, the Brazilian shared images of Al-Ahli’s latest game against Al Feiha – a match in which our former No.9 scored an 85th-minute winner.

What may attract more attention though is that the 32-year-old now has braids on top of his head.

It’s not something we’re used to seeing from a club icon but it’s great to see that he’s still finding the back of the net and enjoying his football.

You can view the image of Firmino via his Instagram account:

