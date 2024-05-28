(Video) Not just Rooney; Gerrard debate continues with fresh input on Scholes and Lampard

Liverpool fans are always unanimous in the thought that Steven Gerrard is the best midfielder, when it comes to comparisons with Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes, something Wayne Rooney has aided.

Now another opinion has been added with Ian Byrne MP stating on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’: “That’s not for debate, any sensible football fan regardless of where they’re from, who they support would have them in that order [Gerrard, Scholes, then Lampard].”

Being a Red himself, it’s no surprise to see the politician add to this theory that’s sweeping around social media again.

All three were talented midfielders but our former captain could do everything his counterparts could, the same can’t be said about them.

You can view Byrne’s comments on Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard (from 57:02) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

