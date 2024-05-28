(Video) Jurgen Klopp dishes out trademark fist pumps one last time in M&S Bank Arena farewelll

One final time with Jurgen Klopp…

It feels utterly mad to think that we’ll be without our beloved German tactician after the 2023/24 season.

The 56-year-old punctuated the moment of his farewell with one final set of fist pumps to mark the occasion at the M&S Bank Arena.

It looks like Jurgen is feeling exactly like all of us here at Empire of the Kop witnessing his final goodbye.

You’re never going to be forgotten, Jurgen.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Shu7e: