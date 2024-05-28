Kevin Nolan had an instant answer when asked who should replace Mo Salah at Liverpool

Kevin Nolan immediately had a name in mind when asked who Liverpool should sign as their long-term successor to Mo Salah on the right-hand side of their attack.

The recently departed assistant to David Moyes at West Ham appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport when the topic about the Egyptian’s future came up, amid reports of renewed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown asked: “Mo Salah, if you want me to condense it – if he goes out of the door. How would you replace him?”

Nolan instantly suggested the name of someone he knows quite well: “Jarrod Bowen”.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be mindblown by cruel end-of-season fate which befell 27y/o former Red

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Crazy’, ‘Beautiful’ – Ex-Arsenal striker summarises his experiences of playing at Anfield

Nolan certainly isn’t the first man to suggest Bowen as the long-term replacement for Salah at Liverpool, with Michail Antonio and John Aldridge having also put forward that suggestion.

The 27-year-old was linked with the Reds for a period last year and tormented Jurgen Klopp’s side in the recently concluded campaign, scoring in all three of West Ham’s matches against us.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Irons will be without European football for the first time since 2020/21 next season, so their star winger could well be tempted into joining a club participating in the Champions League, the one continental tournament that he’s yet to sample.

The hope is, of course, that Salah stays for another while yet, but Liverpool could certainly do a lot worse than replace him with Bowen, who’s long since proven himself at Premier League level with 43 goals in his 166 appearances in the division.

Will those in charge of recruitment at Anfield take Nolan’s suggestion on board? They won’t be swayed by external opinion, but we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if they saw something in the West Ham forward which could entice them to make a move for him.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!