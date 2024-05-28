(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s special final YNWA: Incredible scenes in M&S Bank Arena

Jurgen Klopp’s final YNWA was a thing of beauty as the German tactician prepared to say one final goodbye to the Anfield faithful on Tuesday evening.

Fans attending sang along to the Liverpool Football Club anthem with tenor singer Alfie Boe.

The night celebrates the 56-year-old’s blissful nine-year stint with the Merseysiders. A stay that yielded the return of the league title after a 30-year hiatus and the Champions League trophy.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @MandSBankArena: