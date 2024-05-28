(Photo) Jurgen Klopp hints at Liverpool future with nine-word post online

Jurgen Klopp appears to be now closing in on his full departure from Merseyside in the near future.

The German manager hinted at a bright new future outside of Liverpool (city and club) after sharing a snap with his barber ‘one last time’.

A move away from the city was certainly on the cards after nine hard (but joyful) years leading the football club out in the Premier League.

Klopp has certainly admitted there’s plenty he’s looking forward to getting on with in his life – now free of the burdens of club football.

A long, stress-free holiday with Jurgen’s wife, Ulla, is certainly long overdue!

We’ll miss you terribly, Kloppo!

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Jurgen Klopp’s official Instagram account: