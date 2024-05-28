(Video) Jurgen Klopp visibly emotional during hearty rendition of ‘Jurgen said to me’

Jurgen Klopp cut an emotional figure as Liverpool fans attending his final farewell in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena sung his chant.

The German looked visibly moved by the superb rendition of ‘Jurgen said to me‘ in what may be his final appearance in Merseyside for some time as he looks to enjoy a break away from club football management.

We’re not ashamed to say a tear or two was shed watching this clip.

Jurgen – we owe you so much for nine wonderful years at Liverpool Football Club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldRd96 (originating from @Shu7e):