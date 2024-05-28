(Image) Konate poses with non-Liverpool shirt ahead of summer away from Anfield

Ibou Konate enjoyed a mixed season for Liverpool where his appearances in a red shirt were often interrupted with fitness concerns.

Ahead of a summer tournament with France, the defender is relaxing before the Euros begin.

As part of this, the 25-year-old reunited with his former Sochaux manager Eric Hely and posed with a shirt he wore for the club.

After saying goodbye to Jurgen Klopp already, it seems that our No.5 has been reflecting on his career as a whole.

You can view the Konate picture via his Instagram account:

