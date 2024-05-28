Liverpool poised to bank millions after club’s official behind-the-scenes announcement

Liverpool Football Club has announced a new retail partnership with PT Kanmo Weston Retailindo in Indonesia – a ‘partner of leading retail brands’.

This update comes courtesy of the club’s official website, in what should be a welcome boost for the club’s coffers moving forward.

This will see the club’s official merchandise spread even wider into pastures new, with plans in place for brick-and-mortar stores to be built in the Southeast Asian country.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Report: Liverpool have valued defender amid exit links; worth almost 5x more now

READ MORE: Closely watching: Liverpool believe they can now sign ‘elite talent’ Fabrizio Romano raved about

The opportunity to bank millions

Theoretically, the expansion of stores – both online and physical – in Indonesia should see Liverpool’s commercial income expand even further.

An exciting time commercially for the club amid reports of us penning a new kit suppliership deal with Adidas – allegedly from 2025/26 onwards according to SportBusiness.

The deal in question would see us work with the old favourites once more in an arrangement stretching five years until the 2029/30 season.

A return to the German suppliers could yield some absolutely classic pieces of merchandise for fans to enjoy across the globe – including, now, potentially, in Indonesia!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!