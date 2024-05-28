(Video) Wow: Liverpool fans’ reaction to Klopp entering stage in final farewell is perfect

You won’t find a manager in the Premier League more beloved than Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician was greeted to a particularly rousing rendition of ‘Jurgen said to me’ as he entered the stage at the M&S Bank Arena for his final farewell to Reds fans.

A wonderful way to thank a man who has been an integral part of our lives for the last nine years.

Could we not have another nine, Jurgen!?!?!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @MandSBankArena: