‘I’m ambitious’: Liverpool could hijack failed Man Utd move as target drops transfer hint

Liverpool could now capitalise on a potential Manchester United transfer blunder with a move for Feyenoord’s No.1, Justin Bijlow.

The Red Devils opted to instead sign Andre Onana to replace David de Gea last summer.

TeamTalk relayed comments made by the Dutch international in response to links with the Anfield-based outfit.

“Those are two very nice clubs [Liverpool and Arsenal]. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs,” the goalkeeper was quoted as saying.

“What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord, I’ll give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team.

“Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that.”

This follows Arne Slot’s impending official start date at Anfield on June 1, with Jurgen Klopp calling time on his nine-year stay on the red half of Merseyside.

A replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher?

We’ve been extremely fortunate to benefit from the talents of our No.2, Caoimhin Kelleher, in recent years.

The reality remains, however, that the Republic of Ireland stopper is far too talented to remain a backup to Alisson Becker for the years to come.

A summer exit could yet avail itself to the former Ringmahon Rangers star who has only two years remaining on his current contract with Liverpool.

In which case, reuniting Bijlow and Slot at the club this summer wouldn’t be an entirely unrealistic possibility.

Whether the former is open to sacrificing regular starting minutes by replacing Kellher, however, remains to be seen.

