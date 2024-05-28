Liverpool given big boost in chase for £40m ‘baller’ who yearns for Premier League football

Liverpool’s hopes of signing one reported transfer target may have just been given a significant boost.

The Reds have been linked with a potential summer approach for Crysencio Summerville (90min), and the Leeds United winger might now be more attainable than ever.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is set to push for an exit from Elland Road after the Whites failed to gain promotion from the Championship, and it’s added that the club won’t block him from departing.

Defeat to Southampton in the play-off final on Sunday has left the Yorkshire outfit needing to recoup as much as £150m from player sales in order to balance the books and ensure that they don’t fall foul of Financial Fair Play rules.

Leeds value Summerville in the £35m-£40m bracket, with the winger recently telling TEAMtalk that he craves a ‘return’ to the Premier League, having been part of the team which was relegated from the top flight a year ago.

Leeds’ requirement to sell their most valuable assets and Summerville’s desire to play Premier League football could both play into Liverpool’s hands when it comes to our pursuit of the Dutchman, who’s also wanted by Aston Villa and Newcastle (Football Insider).

The man whose goal ended the Reds’ prolonged unbeaten Anfield run in the top flight in October 2022 has lit up the Championship over the past nine months, scoring 20 times in the Whites’ regular season and one in the play-off semi-final win over Norwich (Transfermarkt).

He’s also been dubbed a ‘baller‘ by his manager Daniel Farke, although the German would surely have wanted more out of the 22-year-old in the crucial clash against Southampton on Sunday.

Summerville was withdrawn in the 74th minute at Wembley after failing to land any of his four shots on target, completing just 16 passes, losing seven of his nine duels and giving away the ball 16 times (Sofascore), with the Saints brilliantly shackling him.

He has been criticised by some Leeds fans for failing to rise to the occasion in big games (Football Insider), which may be a potential red flag considering that Liverpool would be expected to win the vast majority of their matches.

Nonetheless, Sunday’s events could theoretically make it easier for the Reds to swoop for the Dutchman, who may be seeking to find the net for the home side at Anfield in future rather than the visitors.

