(Video) Message sent to Liverpool fans ahead of Klopp’s final goodbye

Jurgen Klopp is back in Liverpool for one night only to say his final goodbye to supporters and a message has been sent to all the lucky fans who are there to witness it.

Taking to his Instagram account, John Bishop asked all Reds to post the question they most want to ask the boss and he’ll ask the most popular one.

The comedian has been handed the honour of hosting the evening with the German and it’s set to be a memorable affair for all lucky enough to be in attendance.

After over a week to process leaving Anfield for one last time as manager, this will be the final public appearance from the 56-year-old before he oficially leaves his post.

You can view Bishop’s message to fans about Klopp via Instagram:

