Transfer odds slashed: Liverpool now 5/2 to sign ‘monster’ forward this summer

Liverpool could now be poised to land ‘crazy’ talent Crysencio Summerville in the upcoming summer window.

A quick glance at Oddschecker (odds provided by Sky Bet) informs us that the bookies believe the 22-year-old ‘monster’ (as described by scout Ben Mattinson on X) is considered a likely potential signing for the Reds.

Crysencio Summerville. Mr consistent. Players like James, Piroe, Rutter, Gnonto etc. have all had their purple patches or moments where they’ve shown quality. But who’s been the constant? Summerville. 1v1 monster, crazy agile, great finisher, so agile, carried Leeds at times pic.twitter.com/lnsKuC2UZn — Ben Mattinson (@Ben_Mattinson_) October 28, 2023

The Leeds United is star is, at the time of writing, on odds of 5/2 to switch to Arne Slot’s outfit this summer.

An increasingly likely eventuality, one might venture, following the Whites’ playoff final disappointment.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘I’m ambitious’: Liverpool could hijack failed Man Utd move as target drops transfer hint

READ MORE: Liverpool poised to bank millions after club’s official behind-the-scenes announcement

Liverpool have a clear chance to sign Summerville

Failure to secure promotion to the Premier League will have left Daniel Farke’s men in a bit of a pickle.

The Daily Mail reports that Leeds will be forced to sell a number of prized assets to balance the books after defeat to Southampton at Wembley. To put it bluntly, the club reportedly owes £189.7m ‘in agreed instalments of payments for player acquisitions before this year’.

One such option up for grabs this summer will surely be Summerville – long linked with a switch away from Yorkshire.

What better way to refresh our frontline than by snapping up one of the most prized assets in English football!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!