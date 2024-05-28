Transfer odds slashed: Liverpool now 5/2 to sign ‘monster’ forward this summer

Liverpool could now be poised to land ‘crazy’ talent Crysencio Summerville in the upcoming summer window.

A quick glance at Oddschecker (odds provided by Sky Bet) informs us that the bookies believe the 22-year-old ‘monster’ (as described by scout Ben Mattinson on X) is considered a likely potential signing for the Reds.

The Leeds United is star is, at the time of writing, on odds of 5/2 to switch to Arne Slot’s outfit this summer.

An increasingly likely eventuality, one might venture, following the Whites’ playoff final disappointment.

Liverpool have a clear chance to sign Summerville

Crysencio Summerville has 31 goal contributions to his name this term – (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Failure to secure promotion to the Premier League will have left Daniel Farke’s men in a bit of a pickle.

The Daily Mail reports that Leeds will be forced to sell a number of prized assets to balance the books after defeat to Southampton at Wembley. To put it bluntly, the club reportedly owes £189.7m ‘in agreed instalments of payments for player acquisitions before this year’.

One such option up for grabs this summer will surely be Summerville – long linked with a switch away from Yorkshire.

What better way to refresh our frontline than by snapping up one of the most prized assets in English football!

