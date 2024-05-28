(Video) Rooney ends Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes debate with honest answer

The debate around Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes attracts many different responses and now Wayne Rooney has added his opinion.

Speaking on The Overlap, the ex-Manchester United man said: “I think as an all-rounder, Steve is the best one out of them.

“I think he can defend, run, pass the ball, tackle, score goals, set pieces – so, I think as an all-rounder Stevie’s the best from that point of view.”

For someone to have such a strong relationship with one player but still choose our former captain over them, just shows how great he was.

There’s no reason now surely to think that the answer to this question can ever be anything but our old No.8.

You can watch Rooney’s comments on Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes (from 25:43) via The Overlap on YouTube:

