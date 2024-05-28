(Video) Rooney’s selection of worst thing about city of Liverpool won’t surprise anyone

Wayne Rooney is a Manchester United legend and a Scouser, not often something that can co-exist and he’s now commented on his least favourite thing about Liverpool.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the former Everton striker said: “What I dislike [most about Liverpool] would be Liverpool Football Club, that’s it -not much, anything else really.”

It’s an unsurprising and honest answer from the 38-year-old who clearly is proud of the city he’s from, even if he doesn’t like to associate with the red half of it!

You can watch Rooney’s comments on Liverpool (from 20:00) via The Overlap on YouTube:

