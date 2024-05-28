Liverpool told to stump up £60m for 21y/o playmaker on Reds’ radar; his club ‘ideally want to sell’

Liverpool will need to dig deep into their transfer kitty if they’re to sign one player who’s reportedly on the radar at Anfield.

In March, journalist Artur Petrosyan claimed that the Reds had taken a ‘keen interest’ in Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Georgiy Sudakov, and his club have now sent a firm message to prospective suitors.

Ben Jacobs tweeted on Monday: ‘Shakhtar ideally want to sell Giorgi Sudakov after Euro 2024 giving them time to analyse offers. They hope the tournament will also raise Sudakov’s value further. Understand it’s likely to take close to €70m for suitors to succeed. Spurs interest remains.’

Shakhtar ideally want to sell Giorgi Sudakov after Euro 2024 giving them time to analyse offers. They hope the tournament will also raise Sudakov's value further. Understand it's likely to take close to €70m for suitors to succeed. Spurs interest remains.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/f9RQtm4d3g — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 27, 2024

READ MORE: Enquiries made: Liverpool in three-way transfer battle for ‘aggressive’ pass master

READ MORE: ‘I hope to…’ – Liverpool player who’s yet to speak with Arne Slot has stated his future plans

Sudakov has indeed been selected in Ukraine’s squad for Euro 2024 and may be viewing the tournament as a shop window to earn a move to a western European powerhouse, in addition to representing his country with pride.

The 21-year-old playmaker scored 10 goals and set up another six this season, netting against Barcelona in the group stage of the Champions League, while he provided both assists in his nation’s play-off triumph over Iceland in March which secured their ticket to the finals in Germany next month (Transfermarkt).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

That Shakhtar value him at €70m (£60m) shows how highly he’s regarded by his current club, and as Jacobs hinted, that asking price could ascend further if the youngster impresses at the European Championship.

The last great white hope to leave the Ukrainian champions for the Premier League (Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk) has yet to truly catch fire in England after a season-and-a-half in England, but Liverpool would be hoping that Sudakov can make a more immediate telling pact if the Reds were to land him.

FSG might be hoping to pounce for the 21-year-old prior to Euro 2024, in case his market value shoots through the roof should he and Ukraine enjoy a memorable summer, but their faith in him will be tested by how readily they’d fork out the £60m for which Shakhtar are currently holding out.

Even for a Premier League club with the riches of Champions League football to come next season, it’s not a sum of money to be tossed away frivolously unless LFC are fully convinced by the player.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!