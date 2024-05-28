Erik ten Hag takes blunt swipe at Arne Slot as Liverpool boss given all the motivation he needs

Erik ten Hag appears to be trying to start the mind games with Arne Slot well before the new Liverpool head coach has even taken charge of his first match in England.

The Manchester United boss – whose own future is still uncertain despite winning the FA Cup last weekend – has come out with a bizarre cheap shot at the 45-year-old’s work with Feyenoord, who he led to second place in the Eredivisie this season and with whom he won the Dutch title last year.

The Red Devils manager said (via The Mirror): “People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord. Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.

“[Peter] Bosz and his staff did that top notch, but the rest of the club is also well put together. PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

These comments come just a few days after Ten Hag claimed that Slot is walking into a far more stable environment at Liverpool than he did at United two years ago, in what now looks like an attempt to apply some early pressure to his compatriot.

Why on Earth would Ten Hag come out with something like this off the back of a rare moment of glory in a torrid season for United?

Is he simply trying to deflect attention away from the speculation over his future? Has he developed an intense dislike of Feyenoord from his five years in charge of their arch-rivals Ajax?

Whatever his incentive, it seems totally needless from the 54-year-old and could come back to haunt him. Slot will remember those comments when Liverpool take on the Red Devils next season – of course, that’s if Ten Hag is still at Old Trafford by then.

The two men have faced each other in the Eredivisie on four previous occasions, with two wins each, so the new Reds boss won’t have any fear about taking on his compatriot in the most famous fixture in English football.

Slot has all the motivation that he needs to get one over on United when he first comes up against them in a few months’ time. Ten Hag could live to regret his unnecessary swipe at the 45-year-old’s work with Feyenoord.

