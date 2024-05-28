The truth about Rodrygo’s Real Madrid future after Liverpool put on red alert

Social media was shaken into a state of frenzy after quotes emerged of Rodrygo appearing to cast a small measure of doubt over his Real Madrid future.

The 23-year-old’s follow the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu this summer.

“At Real Madrid forever? Yes, well, you can never know, I have a contract, but the years I’ve already spent here, it’s been a pleasure for me. I always want to stay but let’s see,” the Brazilian has been quoted as saying in his interview with DAZN.

The Los Blancos forward’s comments have since been clarified by Madrid reporter Ramon Alvarez de Mon on X (formerly Twitter): “The information that I have and that comes from Rodrygo’s entourage is that he is not considering leaving Real Madrid. It is true that DAZN says what it says, but they assure me that it was expressed poorly.”

La información que yo tengo y que viene del entorno de Rodrygo es que no se plantea su salida del Real Madrid. Es cierto que en DAZN dice lo que dice, pero me aseguran que se expresó mal. pic.twitter.com/BuLKcG1W0q — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) May 28, 2024

It was claimed earlier this month that the La Liga outfit had rejected a serious offer from the Reds of £103.1m ahead of the summer window.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Transfer odds slashed: Liverpool now 5/2 to sign ‘monster’ forward this summer

READ MORE: ‘I’m ambitious’: Liverpool could hijack failed Man Utd move as target drops transfer hint

Rodrygo unlikely to join Liverpool this summer

It would take quite the change of mind for the attacker to now depart Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Little wonder too given the club is now set to compete for potentially its 15th title in the Champions League when they come up against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

That said, you could forgive Rodrygo for holding some personal concern about what the future holds if and when (as expected) Mbappe joins the club.

He’s got more than enough talent in his locker to nail down a starting berth in the Madrid lineup, of course, but you never know what the future will hold for him.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!