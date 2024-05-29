(Video) John Bishop’s Ulla Klopp joke had Jurgen laughing his head off

Jurgen Klopp has always been much more than a football manager and the perfect way to show this is how all Liverpool fans seemingly know and love his wife as much as he does.

Speaking about his love for the Reds, the German said that only the decision to marry Ulla Klopp places above moving to Anfield in his life.

This led to John Bishop retorting with: “If you decide to leave her, I don’t think you’ll sell out an arena!”

It garnered a trademark laugh from the boss and the whole arena joined in!

You can watch Klopp and Bishop’s comments (from 11:49) via Chloe Bloxam on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️