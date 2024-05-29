‘Phenomenal’ Liverpool gem set to be rewarded with bumper new deal in early endorsement from Slot

It appears that Arne Slot has already been sufficiently won over by one Liverpool player to make it a priority for a new contract to be agreed.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are planning to offer a vastly improved deal to Conor Bradley after his magnificent performances during his breakout campaign at Anfield.

It’s only been five months since the Northern Ireland right-back penned new terms with the club, but he’s currently earning £10,000 per week, a meagre sum in relation to his senior teammates (Capology).

The report claims that one of Slot’s ‘top priorities’ at Liverpool this summer is to ensure that the 20-year-old is rewarded with an improved deal, in what’d come as a blow to ex-LFC assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who’s a huge fan of the youngster and may have wanted him at Red Bull Salzburg.

To put Bradley’s current wage into context, it’s 25% of what Stefan Bajcetic earns, one-sixth of Adrian’s deal and a full £65,000 less than Kostas Tsimikas. Indeed, since the start of 2024, it would’ve taken him until 20 May to earn what Thiago Alcantara took home in the first week of the year (Capology).

It wasn’t until Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury over the winter that the Northern Ireland youngster was given a prolonged chance in Liverpool’s starting XI, but similar to how Caoimhin Kelleher benefitted in similar circumstances, he made the very most of his opportunity.

After scoring in a man-of-the-match display against Chelsea at the end of January, both Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand branded him ‘phenomenal‘, and the 20-year-old also overcame the untimely death of his father in February to continue excelling for the Reds.

That Slot reportedly wants Bradley on a much improved contract at Anfield seems to offer a hint that the Dutchman views him as a very important first-team presence going forward, and we may see the Tyrone native starting regularly next season.

For a young man who was on loan in League One just over a year ago, it’s been an extraordinary rise to prominence at Liverpool, and a new deal would be a fully merited reward for how he’s performed over the past few months.

