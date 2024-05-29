€52.6m Liverpool beast “likely” to leave Liverpool this summer; given 6/4 odds

Will Mo Salah stay, or will he go?

The Egyptian King heavily hinted at the former being the likeliest eventuality Liverpool fans will witness this summer.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell,” read the 31-year-old’s post on X in the aftermath of an emotional 2023/24 campaign.

Despite that fact, the bookies are suggesting it’s far from unlikely that the right winger could leave in the upcoming summer window.

Paddy Power (via Oddschecker), for instance, have posted 6/4 odds on the former Roma star signing for ‘Any Saudi Pro League club’ this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Look away Boehly and Co: Klopp hits the mark with not so subtle Chelsea dig

READ MORE: The truth about Rodrygo’s Real Madrid future after Liverpool put on red alert

Will Mo Salah sign a new contract?

Forget the odds – in our minds here at Empire of the Kop – and certainly judging from the rumblings around the club, it seems Liverpool’s talismanic forward will commit to another season.

The only question that remains is whether a fresh contract is on the cards.

At the age of 31, however, and being set to turn 32 this summer, it’s difficult to imagine us improving his current terms worth a reported £350,000-a-week with additional incentives.

It’s feasible to imagine the club would accept a continuation of the status quo with perhaps a further year or two slapped onto the deal to maintain Salah’s value (currently €52.6m, according to Football Transfers’ valuation system).

If the Egyptian international is after another bumper contract, however, then we may be in some trouble.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!