(Video) Two-time Eredivisie winner labels Arne Slot: ‘the real deal’

Arne Slot is walking into huge shoes at Anfield and there’s set to be a lot of pressure on his shoulders from day one but we have reason to believe he can achieve success.

Speaking on ESPN, Marciano Vink said: “[Slot] won the championship, he won the cup, he reached the Conference League final and he did it all with a small budget and this guy is the real deal.

“I’ve seen lots of managers and seen a lot of people interacting with the press and this guy is a cool customer, he’s really, really good.”

The two-time Eredivisie winner clearly has a lot of faith in the Dutchman, something which should provide our supporters some peace of mind.

Time will tell if this rings true but the 53-year-old has no reason to be anything but honest in his appraisal of our new head coach.

