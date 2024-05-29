(Video) Ryan Gravenberch delivers Liverpool future update in message to Arne Slot

After one year at Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch has impressed supporters but yet shown that he should be a guaranteed starter for the Reds.

Providing an update on the midfielder’s future, David Lynch reported: “It was my understanding that the player is absolutely happy to stay put at Liverpool and that he wants to keep building on what was a a fairly successful first season.

“Some up and downs but also showed, I think, a lot of promise for a young player and now Gravenberch has come out himself and said that he absolutely wants to stay at Liverpool.

“I’ve got the quote here it says: ‘I hope to play here at Liverpool for years to come, it’s a top club. I’ve never spoken to Arne Slot but he’s a trainer who likes attacking football, that should suit me.”

It seems clear then that the Dutchman will remain at Anfield and work under Arne Slot next season, as a new era for the club begins.

With a summer in the Euros awaiting our No.38, this could be the perfect chance for him to stake his claim as a first-team option.

