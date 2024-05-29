Liverpool ace who was dubbed ‘awful’ this year has last laugh on critics after Wednesday announcement

One Liverpool player who’s borne the brunt of some fierce criticism this season has now had the last laugh over his detractors.

With Euro 2024 now just over a fortnight away, squads for the tournament are being finalised, and Netherlands have become the latest participant to announce their 26-player pick for the finals in Germany.

As confirmed via Ons Oranje on Wednesday, Ryan Gravenberch has been selected by Ronald Koeman among the final squad for the tournament, with Reds teammates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo also included.

The latter duo were shoo-ins for the finals, but the 22-year-old’s inclusion is especially noteworthy, having not been capped for his country at senior level since September 2022.

Another player with Liverpool connections to make the cut was Gini Wijnaldum, who’s now playing under Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

Van Dijk and Gakpo could’ve felt assured of their selections, but Gravenberch will be delighted to get the nod after his lengthy Netherlands exile, especially after he annoyed Koeman by declining an under-21 call-up last September just after he’d completed his transfer to Liverpool.

The midfielder has also had to endure some stinging criticism during his first campaign at Anfield, with Steve Nicol bemoaning an ‘awful‘ performance against Fulham in January and the 22-year-old being read the riot act by Jurgen Klopp for failing to track back during the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal over the winter.

The Dutchman was restricted to 12 Premier League starts this term but evidently did enough to persuade his national team boss to bring him to Euro 2024, where he’ll have a few more opportunities to silence his critics.

The call-up for the finals in Germany will make Gravenberch feel vindicated for leaving Bayern Munich last year, having barely had a look-in at the Allianz Arena. Had that continued to be the case during 2023/24, he surely wouldn’t have been selected for a tournament in which his country will have lofty expectations.

Fingers crossed that he, Van Dijk and Gakpo will all avoid any injury between now and their country’s opening match against Poland on 16 June, and that they come through the tournament unscathed. Congratulations to all three, and also to former Reds hero Wijnaldum.

