(Video) How Liverpool fans reacted inside M&S Bank Arena to Klopp’s final goodbye

Some might be sick and tired of seeing Jurgen Klopp populating their timelines on social media.

We here at Empire of the Kop, however, quite simply cannot get enough of it.

Whilst we’re delighted to welcome an exciting manager in Arne Slot into the Liverpool hotseat, it would be remiss of us to not honour a man who has brought nothing but sheer, unadulterated joy to us all.

Nine years of Jurgen Klopp at the helm – and we’d all give up a limb for another nine!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KoptasticNeil: