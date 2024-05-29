Caoimhin Kelleher drops big hint on his Liverpool future amid No.1 question

Caoimhin Kelleher has hinted that he would be prepared to seek pastures new to become a regular No.1 goalkeeper for a club.

The Liverpool star shared his heartfelt gratitude for his time so far at Liverpool Football Club and his extended spell in between the sticks this term amid Alisson Becker’s injury-enforced absence.

“It was the first time in my career that I’d had a spell like that and I loved it,” the Republic of Ireland stopper told James Pearce at The Athletic.

He went on to add: “It was my time to show the level I believe I can perform at and the level people at the club think I’m able to play at. I proved that I’m good enough to play in the Premier League – I’m comfortable there.”

The former Ringmahon Rangers footballer touched on an opportunity to build rhythm with the aid of regular minutes and his future ambitions.

“Playing against Man City at home (the 1-1 draw at Anfield in March) was another big one for me with the rivalry between us. You’re not going to play in a more high-profile game than that in world football and I thought I did really well. You think, ‘Yeah, I’m capable of doing this every week at a high level’. I got the taste for it and I want to do it all the time. My main ambition is to be a No.1.”

Could Caoimhin Kelleher be sold this summer?

In amongst all this, it’s worth emphasising that Kelleher is far from unrealistic in his assertions. In fact, he specifically paid tribute to the quality of Liverpool’s accepted No.1 in Alisson Becker.

Though, there was some acknowledgement that his future, as a result of such hefty competition, may not necessarily life at Anfield.

“I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No.1,” the 25-year-old continued.

We’d be gutted to see a player of Kelleher’s obvious quality leave us this summer.

However, if anyone deserves an opportunity to finally spread their wings and take on more responsibility – it’s our No.2.

It’s about time someone made him a No.1.

