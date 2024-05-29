(Video) Klopp on special bond between him, Paul McCartney and Jamie Webster

Jurgen Klopp hadn’t made us all cry enough, so he came back for another goodbye in the M&S Bank Arena and had the entire arena in the palm of his hand.

The evening was full of jokes and one-liners from the German and this started from the beginning of the night when he said: “I heard now I’m the third Scouser who sold [the arena] out!

“Paul McCartney, Jamie Webster [and me]!”

It’s just yet another reason that shows how much he gets us as a city and a fanbase, always knowing the right thing to say.

As the Kop sang on his final match: “Jurgen is a Scouser” and it seems clear that the 56-year-old is more than happy to wear that as a badge of honour.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 6:18) via Chloe Bloxam on YouTube:

