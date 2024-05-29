(Video) ‘I’m in’: Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool bus parade hint after Man City scenario posed

Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on potential repercussions Manchester City might face in the courts in light of an ongoing investigation into their 115 financial charges.

Presenter John Bishop noted that Liverpool could earn a further two league titles from the 56-year-old’s time at the club were silverware to be handed back to potentially rightful owners.

To that, the former Borussia Dortmund boss replied: “If you organise a bus parade, I’m in.”

We’ll cheers to that, Jurgen!

