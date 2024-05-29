(Video) Klopp confirms phone call conversations with Arne Slot and ‘everybody’ in the new ‘leadership team’

Jurgen Klopp didn’t just reflect on his life as Liverpool manager during his final farewell but also looked to the future under Arne Slot.

Asked by John Bishop if he’d spoken to the new boss, the German said: “Yes, he’s a good guy, it was a really good talk – really good.

“I spoke to pretty much everybody of the new leadership team, he’s a good manager, really good manager.”

It’s interesting to hear how much the new group of coaches are doing their research for a job at Anfield that has been guarded so well, for so long.

Now, we can wait and see what advice has been passed on to the Dutchman who has a huge job on his hands to replace a club legend.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 26:09) via Chloe Bloxam on YouTube:

